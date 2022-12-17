ESG & rain forest preservation: Zuriel speak at US-Africa Summit in Washington DC | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Zuriel Oduwole Welcomed by Liberia President George Weah Zuriel Oduwole listens to President George Weah of Liberia

Concerned about the neglect of the delicate balance Africa’s rainforests provide in the global Climate equation and against the backdrop of the US – Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, Zuriel Oduwole met with President George Weah, whose country also has a percentage of rainforests on the continents.

Open to building partnerships that can make a measurable difference in Liberia, President George Weah first congratulated Zuriel on her award received earlier in September, presented to her by the 8th Secretary General of the UN – Ban Ki-Moon, for her measurable development work over the last 10 years.

President Weah reiterated to Zuriel his concerns about the little attention being paid to smaller nations, when it comes to the climate…