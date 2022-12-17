NUJ chair, others commends FG over free flow of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway traffic | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following the temporary removal of barriers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the attendant free flow of traffic on the highway, the chairman, of Lagos State Council, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Adeleye Ajayi, has commended the Federal Government for action.

Ajayi, in an interview on Friday, urged road users to extol the authorities on the seamless movement now experienced on the highway.

He said: “I drove through the highway this morning and the road was free. Even the usual gridlock on the Long Bridge has disappeared,”

Ajayi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and his engineers for being sensitive to the plight of Nigerians to re-open the highway to accommodate Yuletide travels.

He said that people had a harrowing experience on the highway in the past due to the loss of man-hours but the current reality of seamless movement was good and should be sustained.

Ajayi appealed to the Federal Government to…