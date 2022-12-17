Unlock Your Inspiration & Win BIG at the Top Tea “Taste to Know Inspiration Promo 2.0”

The TopTea Taste to Know InspirationPromo is back!

Top Tea is a Tea brand from Promasidor Nigeria. Top Tea commenced its second edition of the consumer promo from the 1st of December, and it’s billed to run through to the 28th of February 2023. The promo themed ‘Taste to Know Inspiration Promo 2.0” involves consumers participating to gather six (6) unique inspiration quotes to spell ‘T.O.P.T.E.A’ from the Promo Box Packs to get cash and airtime rewards.

Here’s how to participate:

1. Buy as many box packs of Top Tea with Taste To Know Inspiration written on it.

2. Each box pack contains a letter; gather 6 unique quotes to spell ‘T.O.P.T.E.A’

3. collect and share 6 unique quotes on Instagram or Facebook

4. Tag @topteanigeria and use the hashtag #TastetoKnow2.0

Remember to include your signature on each cards so it’s not duplicated.

TOP TEA ‘TASTE TO KNOW INSPIRATION 2.0’ NATIONAL CONSUMER PROMO – FAQs

1. Who is the organizer of the promotion?

Answer:…