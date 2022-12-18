12 killed as oil tanker catches fire in Afghanistan's Salang pass







An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Afghanistan’s high-altitude Salang pass, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened late on Saturday in the province of Parwan, north of Kabul, leaving travellers on both sides of the mountainous pass stranded. At least 12 people were killed and 37 others […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper