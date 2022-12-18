Buhari a source of inspiration to Nigerians, says APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a source of inspiration to Nigerians.

APC in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr Felix Morka felicitated President Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday.

It noted: “We heartily join millions of Nigerians – at home and in the Diaspora – in celebrating a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.

“No doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari’s sojourn on planet earth has been most fulfilling and impactful. He remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.

“As the leader of our great Party, President Buhari personifies the progressive ideals for which the Party is unique and incomparable, and continues to offer visionary leadership as we build a more vibrant future for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of all…