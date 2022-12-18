Mining: MMSD, KPMG partner for economy growth | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), has partnered with the Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), in order to fully realize the mandate of the Ministry for the economic growth of the nation.

Minister, MMSD, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, made this known in Abuja while receiving the Head of Energy and Natural Resources (KPMG), Mr Ayo Salami and its team on a courtesy visit.

Adegbite urged KPMG to engage in meaningful interaction with the Management of MMSD for background information on the Ministry as well as gain fruitful knowledge of its policies and programmes.

In his remarks, Minister of State, MMSD, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, acknowledged the proposed collaboration KPMG has offered the Ministry for the development of the Mineral and Metals Sector and looked forward to a strong relationship with the Ministry for the realization of economic diversification of the Federal Government.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Mr Ayo Salami,…