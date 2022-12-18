NSCDC boss orders massive deployment of personnel for Christmas | The Guardian Nigeria News

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), associate professor Ahmed Audi, has ordered the massive deployment of personnel to beef up security for the Christmas and New year celebrations.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, the CG said the Corps alongside sister security agencies, is prepared for full-scale security during the festivities.

According to him, his men are poised to forestall any form of violence, dangerous attacks on citizens, unlawful assembly or threats to the peace and security of the country during the period.

He charged Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to smoke criminals out of their various hideouts and ensure the safety of lives and protection of public assets and infrastructures in their respective domains.

“The end of the year activities in the country will be peaceful and orderly because there will be no room for mischieve makers to operate.

“It is time for…