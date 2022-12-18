PDP, Atiku cannot rewrite ugly past, says Onanuga | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said that the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, having consistently shown lack of capacity for introspection, have been going round the country slandering the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, believing that Nigerians have forgotten their atrocious era.

In a statement, yesterday, Onanuga stated that PDP presidential candidate that once contemplated changing its brand name because of its atrocious record has been emboldened by the assumed forgetfulness as a nation, mounting podiums and trying to deodorise and beautify the party’s ugly era.

“Alhaji Atiku blamed the APC for the emergence of Boko Haram, forgetting that the insurgents emerged in 2009 under his party’s watch. He blamed Buhari over the economic challenges, forgetting that he opportunistically joined the coalition that…