



The Nigeria Police Force has warned Nigerians to shun acts capable of jeopardising the 2023 general elections. Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the advice when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan at the close of a conference organised for police spokesmen. Adejobi noted that elections […]

The post Police advise against acts that can jeopardise 2023 elections appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper