Ingredients Basmati Rice or any preferable choice Unsweetened coconut flakes White or black sesame seeds Coconut oil Spring onions Turmeric Black pepper Can coconut milk Salt Kale or spinach Lime Preparation Step 1: Rinse rice until water runs clear. Drain and set aside. In a medium pot, toast the coconut and sesame seeds over medium-low […]

The post Turmeric Coconut Rice Recipe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper