2023: Nweke promises inclusion of PLWD in his government, donates wheelchairs





Mr Frank Nweke Jr, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, has disclosed that if elected he will pay special attention to People Living With Disabilities (PLWD). Nweke stated this on Sunday at a Town Hall Meeting held at Ibagwa in Igbo-Eze-South Local Government Area of Enugu State. The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper