A French court on Monday ordered Apple to pay one million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing unfair conditions on app developers and to bring its practices in line with new EU regulations. The ruling stems from a case launched in 2017 by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who accused the US tech giant of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper