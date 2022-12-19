Emmanuel introduces Award of Excellence as 2022 Akwa Ibom Christmas Festival holds | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the final edition of the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival under the watch of the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, held at Ibom Hall Grounds Uyo, the governor instituted the Emmanuel Award for Excellence in Gospel Music Ministry.

The festival had the theme: “Go Forward,” taken from Exodus 14:15. The governor explained that the award, initiated to encourage creativity among international and local gospel artistes in Nigeria, would be presented yearly to gospel music artistes, who distinguished themselves in expressive talents within a preceding year.

“In demonstrating our resolve in creating a global brand that will be reckoned with across gospel music community in Nigeria and to encourage and reward these creative ministers to do more in winning souls for the Kingdom of God through music ministration, we wish to announce tonight the addition of Emmanuel award for Excellence in Gospel Music Ministry.

“The Emmanuel award for Excellence in Gospel Music Ministry will be…