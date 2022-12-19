Helpful Tips For Caring For Your Sweatpants | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 19 December 2022 |

Sweatpants are a perfect way to stay comfortable and look stylish. They are comfortable, versatile, and can be paired with any outfit. But, just like any other garment, sweatpants require proper care in order to keep them looking their best.

Here are some tips on how to care for your sweatpants.

1. Wash sweatpants inside out. This prevents the fabric…