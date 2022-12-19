Minister weeps over continuous captivity of Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls.







The Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen on Monday betrays emotions and wept on live television over continuous captivity of Leah Sharibu and over 100 other Chibok girls. The minister’s action took place after presenting the achievements of her ministry at 13th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’ Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) organised by […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper