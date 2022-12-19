Musk polls Twitter users on his future as CEO | The Guardian Nigeria News

Elon Musk appeared to put his future in charge of Twitter on the line, posting a poll asking whether he should step down and vowing to abide by the results.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” he tweeted, asking the site’s users to click yes or no.

“I will abide by the results of this poll.”

With four hours until the end of the poll on Monday, 56.7 percent of nearly 14 million respondents had voted yes.

In Twitter exchanges with followers, Musk said he did not have a replacement lined up.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he said.

Making a “fun suggestion” to Musk, MIT research scientist Lex Fridman offered to run the platform for a bit for no salary.

In a downbeat response, Musk said Twitter was “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?” Musk…