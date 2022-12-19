NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on existence of fake COVID-19 test kits







The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified Nigerians about counterfeit gen Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits in circulation. The notification is contained in a NAFDAC public alert released to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja. The counterfeit BTNX Incorporated COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits was communicated to NAFDAC by Health […]

