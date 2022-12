The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Lagos state axis in conjunction with the Lagos State University (LASU) Students Union Government (SUG), resolved they will support the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu …

The post NANS, SUG, AGT canvass support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper