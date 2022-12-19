Three Jordan police, suspect in officer’s death killed in raid | The Guardian Nigeria News

A gun battle in Jordan on Monday left dead three security force members and a man wanted for the killing of a senior police officer during protests last week, authorities said.

Strikes and protests against rising fuel prices have rocked several southern provinces in recent days and led to clashes with security forces.

The deputy police chief of Maan province, Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, died Thursday of a gunshot to the head during what authorities called “riots” in the town of Al-Husseiniya.

The suspect in Dalabeh’s shooting death was killed in a raid by forces on Al-Husseiniya, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of the capital Amman, the country’s security agency said in a statement.

The agency described the suspect, who has not been named, as “ascribing to takfiri ideology”, referring to Sunni Muslim extremism.

He opened fire after forces had surrounded his family home in Al-Husseiniya, the security agency said, and along with other suspects killed three…