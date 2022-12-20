2022 National Carnival Polo, an avenue to synergy security, public, says Baba — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, said that the 2022 National Carnival Polo Tournament was an avenue to create synergy between the security services and the general public.

It’s noted that the tournament which galloped off at the Nigeria Polo Resort/Guards Polo Club on December 10 ended on Sunday.

Baba who spoke to newsmen after the FCT Minister’s Cup final match between the Nigeria Police Polo team (IGP Strikers) and the Nigeria Army Polo Association (NAPA) team on Saturday, noted that both teams displayed professionalism during the game.

After NAPA won the tightly-contested match by 5 to 4 goals at the end of a pulsating four-chukka encounter, the Police boss however stressed that the main aim of the tournament was to cement and promote the partnership and cooperation between both security services as well as the general public.

Baba said: “Everybody has done well. The game was perfectly matched and the rules were adhered to strictly. The outing was…