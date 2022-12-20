Airforce begins Direct Short Service enlistment exercise, calls for application | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has now commenced the 2022 enlistment process of suitable qualified graduates and post-graduates as Direct Short Service (DSSC) cadets in various professions.

A spokesman of the Airforce, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens, single and must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years. “Additionally, applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit from recognized Universities, Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions. Candidates should also note that the NYSC discharge certificate is compulsory.

“Interested applicants are to apply online via the NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce. mil.ng from 19 December 2022 to 30 January 2023. Meanwhile, applicants are to note that NAF enlistment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point of the exercise. Be informed also that the NAF has NOT commissioned any…