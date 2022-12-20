Antibiotics shortages as surging illnesses spur demand — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Europe and North America have seen shortages of the key antibiotic amoxicillin and other medications as surging illnesses particularly among children have increased demand for the drugs.

Hospitals in many countries have come under pressure from a rising number of illnesses including what has been dubbed a “tripledemic” of Covid-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which causes bronchiolitis.

But ramping up the production of antibiotics has proved difficult for drug makers, particularly for cheap generic medicines that offer a slender profit margin.

Here are some answers to key questions about the shortages.

– What and where? –

Amoxicillin is a member of the penicillins antibiotic family and is used to treat a range of bacterial illnesses, including chest and ear infections, often in children.

In France, the medicines regulator ANSM said last month that there are “strong supply tensions” for the version of amoxicillin most used by children, warning the…