Enugu PDP candidates in suspense as court rules on disqualification suite today | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Enugu, will, today, rule on the suit filed by the Enugu North Senatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chika Idoko.

The plaintiff (Idoko) had, in suit No: FHC/EN/CS/217/2022, dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 36 other PDP candidates, in Enugu State, to the Enugu Federal High Court.

Idoko contended that while PDP submitted its register to INEC on May 6, 2022, it went ahead to conduct its primary elections without availing INEC the mandatory 21days notice, which is a breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

The ADC senatorial contender, therefore, noted that since PDP conducted its primary less than 21 days after its letter to INEC, the party flouted a fundamental requirement in the nomination process, and, therefore, prayed the court to nullify the party’s primary.

But, Spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Nana Ogbodo, said that the party is not worried by…