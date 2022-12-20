FCT Labour Party adopts APGA Senatorial candidate, dumps Kingibe — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Monday, adopted the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Senatorial contestant, Dr Anthony Chike Ezekwugo, as their preferred candidate for the senatorial seat in FCT.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, where the APGA candidate was presented to the public, the Chairman of, the Middle Belt and Southern caucus, Olisa Uzoewulu, stated that the decision to adopt Ezekwugo as Middle Belt/Southern candidate for the FCT Senatorial election was made in the interest of equity, ethical and social considerations.

He said: “For the critical position of Senator of the FCT, we have declared our unalloyed support and adoption of the candidate of APGA, Dr Anthony Chike Ezekwugo and we are prepared to work, campaign and canvass for him.

“We so present him to the good people of FCT and our decision which derives essentially from moral, ethical and social considerations in tandem with our desire to restore the ethical base of FCT…