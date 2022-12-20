IMF approves program to help Ukraine secure donor funding





The IMF said Monday it had approved an economic monitoring program for Ukraine which could help Kyiv secure funding from donors, with the war-torn country needing more than $40 billion this year. The monitoring program “is designed to help Ukraine maintain stability and catalyze donor financing amid very large balance of payment needs and exceptionally […]

