InMobi appoints regional business and sales leads for their Microsoft Advertising Partnership in Nigeria and West Africa







Expands regional team to beef up in-market presence and deepen relationships with strategic and enterprise clients Nigeria, December 20, 2022: InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has announced the appointment of regional leaders for its newly expanded partnership with Microsoft Advertising in Africa and the Middle East. To build the momentum […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper