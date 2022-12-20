NIMC boss calls for deliberate efforts to reposition Nigeria through unified identity system

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz has stressed the need to put in place, deliberate and long-term plans to chart new pathways that will build resilience, explore emerging trends and capitalize on the opportunities inherent in a unified identity system in order to reposition the country economically and productively.

Meanwhile, the Commission has said that its database has never gone down in the past 11 years contrary to reports being carried by the media explaining that what often occurs is service failure on the part of some of the service providers trying to connect to the NIMC database.

Speaking at a one-day roundtable event organised by the Nigerian Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) for Desk/Liaison officers of the ID4D project yesterday in Abuja, Aziz noted that the unified ID system approach, as well as the ecosystem model, have had a tremendous positive impact on the enrolment figures.

