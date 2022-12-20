Politicians unhappy with moves to block vote buying, says INEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Insists commission won’t succumb to threats

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said many politicians are unhappy with current efforts by the commission and security agencies to stop vote buying during the 2023 polls and are expected to fight back.

The commission said though it is not going to be easy to root out the negative influence of money on the elections, it is determined to tackle it.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a one-day stakeholders’ summit on addressing the influence of money in the general elections.

He said: “We fully realise that today’s initiative will not go down well with people who may not be committed to the growth of our electoral system and the consolidation of our democracy. We expect them to fight back.

“I wish to reiterate that our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. We are committed to working with the collaborating agencies to see that this initiative succeeds in the…