Styling Your Crop Jackets 101 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Oreoritse Tariemi

20 December 2022   |  
8:41 pm

Crop jackets are one of the hottest fashion trends this season, and they can easily be worn to create a variety of looks. Whether you’re going for a chic and sophisticated look, or a more edgy and daring style, there are plenty of ways to style a crop jacket. Here are some tips on how…

Crop jackets are one of the hottest fashion trends this season, and they can easily be worn to create a variety of looks. Whether you’re going for a chic and sophisticated look, or a more edgy and daring style, there are plenty of ways to style a crop jacket. Here are some tips on how to style crop jackets for all occasions.

First, choose a jacket in a style and colour that works for your look. Crop jackets…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR