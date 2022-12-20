Styling Your Crop Jackets 101 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 20 December 2022 |

8:41 pm Crop jackets are one of the hottest fashion trends this season, and they can easily be worn to create a variety of looks. Whether you’re going for a chic and sophisticated look, or a more edgy and daring style, there are plenty of ways to style a crop jacket. Here are some tips on how…

Crop jackets are one of the hottest fashion trends this season, and they can easily be worn to create a variety of looks. Whether you’re going for a chic and sophisticated look, or a more edgy and daring style, there are plenty of ways to style a crop jacket. Here are some tips on how to style crop jackets for all occasions.

First, choose a jacket in a style and colour that works for your look. Crop jackets…