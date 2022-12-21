Atiku, in Katsina, reiterates vow to boost security, economy, donates ₦50m to victims of bandits’ attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has reiterated his earlier promise to address the security and economic challenges bedeviling the country if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

The former Nigerian vice-president said this on Tuesday at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Katsina.

“I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities, if elected,” he said.

Atiku noted that the PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for the party’s candidates in the 2023 general election.

Speaking further, Atiku said the PDP has done a lot in developing Katsina State, hence the need for the people to reciprocate by voting for its candidates in 2023.

Earlier, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said Katsina was the second home of Atiku.

He said that it was high time for those who left the party to come back and move it forward.

