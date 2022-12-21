CSOs protest in Abuja over alleged plots to scuttle new monetary policy, arrest CBN Governor

Massive protest, Wednesday rocked Abuja over an alleged plot by politicians to scuttle the recently introduced monetary policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The protesters numbering about 5000 also frowned at the motion brought before a Federal High Court in Abuja by men of the Department of State Service (DSS) where-in they sought relief to arrest and detain the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele based on trump charges of financing terrorism, economic crime and crime of national security.

They displayed placards with inscriptions: ‘Plans to disrupt cashless policy will be resisted’, ‘The plan to remove Emefiele is the work of politicians’, and ‘Politicians focus on your elections and leave Emefiele alone’.

They regretted that the motion was surprisingly done without concrete evidence to prove the frivolous allegations against the CBN Governor, maintaining that the country can not forget easily the transformed economic and monetary policies of the governor…