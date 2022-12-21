Customs, NPF, NSIWC others bag character compliance awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, the chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Ekpo Nta, others on Tuesday, bag awards for their outstanding compliance with the mandate of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Chairman, FCC, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, while presenting the award in Abuja, at the 2022 commission’s maiden award ceremony, restated allegiance to equitable distribution of posts across the country.

Dankaka said: “I have also quite reasonably realized that these interactions have broadened my mind and understanding of the complexities of the commission and how stakeholders need to work In synergy to achieve set goals and targets.

“In that case, there should be a reward system that can encourage voluntary compliance with our guiding principle and our staff to enhance productivity. The appreciation and encouragement should…