Folopay launches 9PSB mobile wallet | The Guardian Nigeria News

A new digital finance company, Folopay, has unveiled its products and services with the introduction of several financial packages to enable seamless cashless transactions.

Folopay is Africa’s first financial products distribution company registered and licensed with the CBN, using mobile technology. Folopay’s team is made up of 80 per cent women and youths.

The CEO, Oliver Grace, speaking at the launch explained: “The Folopay fintech goals are in line with the overarching CBN cashless and financial inclusion policies for the economy. They are our major drive, enabling people to be included in the mainstream of offering and accessing financial services with the use of a mobile wallet.

“There are millions of Nigerians with NIN but who do not have access to financial services because they do not have bank accounts. In Nigeria, there are 45 to 50 million persons with BVN whereas the population is over 200 million with people between 15 and 65 years over a…