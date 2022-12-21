Green Growth Africa wins ESD, E-STEM awards







Green Growth Africa Sustainability Network (GreenGrowthAfrica) has emerged winner of the Okayama award for Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) and the Pratt & Whitney E-STEM award. The development makes the organisation the first in Nigeria and West Africa and the third in Africa to win the prestigious Okayama ESD award, which is given to a […]

