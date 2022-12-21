I am good enough to succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s next president – Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate for the Accord party, has no doubts about his ability to lead Nigeria in the future. In fact, he is confident that he has what it takes to become Nigeria’s next president.

The youngest contender for president in the 2023 campaign is convinced that if he wins the people’s support in the general elections in February, he can save Nigeria from its current free fall into ignominy and put it back on the road of sustainable growth.

The renowned scholar and entrepreneur feels he can conveniently take over the reins of government from the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari next year because he is not only qualified, but competent to do the job.

“I think I am good enough to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president because I am qualified and competent to do the job,” The 39-year-old Imumolen said during a Television Continental (TVC) interview early this week.

“My track record in over 15 years of private and…