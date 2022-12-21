INEC to deploy 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it required over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats to move personnel and materials for the smooth conduct of the 2023 general election.

The commission said this is to ensure that personnel and materials were at the polling units (PUs) on election days on time.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and the road transport and marine workers’ unions.

“INEC requires large numbers of vehicles, including motorcycles, tricycles, boats and canoes in the riverine areas which cannot be met from its internal resources. It was for this reason that the commission signed the first MoU with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in January 2015.

“In order to expand the pool of our service providers to meet the requirement for the increasing number of vehicles, the MoU was reviewed in December 2018 to…