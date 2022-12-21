IPOB’s sit-at-home: The self-induced devastation of the South East | The Guardian Nigeria News

On the back of Nnamdi Kanu’s extradition from Kenya, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ordered a sit-at-home protest on Mondays until Nnamdi Kanu is released. The protest, which has since become a major pain in the South East, has divided residents in the region and Igbos in the diaspora, with the rest of Nigeria curiously watching what the exercise would ultimately achieve.

Undoubtedly, the sit-at-home has cost the residents of the South East a lot in terms of life and property. Since it started, several innocent citizens (both average and prominent) have lost their lives in the most gruesome manner, depriving families of their loved ones, who are sometimes breadwinners, and truncating the destinies of the dependants left behind while leaving scars that may never heal.

One of the most tragic episodes was the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili (late Dora Akunyili’s husband), whose face was blown off by bullets in broad daylight, and digitally recorded by onlookers, in…