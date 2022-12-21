LetHerLearn: Afghans use social media to protest university ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

Afghans voiced outrage on social media Wednesday over the Taliban’s ban on women attending university, using the hashtag #LetHerLearn — one of the only ways people can still protest in the country.

Affected students poured their hearts out on Twitter and Facebook, lamenting how their dreams had been shattered by the announcement late Tuesday that tertiary education was now off-limits to women.

“The eighth semester is over and I have just four exams left,” Kabul University student Zamzama Ghazal posted on her Facebook account with the trending hashtag.

“God! Don’t take this last hope from me.”

The ban comes less than three months after thousands of girls and young women sat university entrance exams across the country, aspiring to continue their education.

“We came to the university at 6:30 in the morning, the boys were allowed to enter and they pointed guns at us and told us to go home,” Tamana Aref tweeted.

It was the latest encroachment of women’s rights that…