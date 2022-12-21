NEMA, Bayelsa laud Betway for supporting flood victims





National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Bayelsa State Government have lauded Nigeria’s online gaming brand, Betway, for donating palliatives worth millions of naira to flood victims in Bayelsa State. South South Coordinator of NEMA, Godwin Tepkikor, said Betway’s donation would cushion effects of flooding in communities. He urged more companies to take corporate social responsibility […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper