Nigerians to save foreign exchange as Buhari commission hospital in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, commissioned a state-of-the-art speciality eye hospital in Abuja.

In his remarks, Mr President commended the management of the Indian-owned hospital for their contribution towards healthcare delivery in Nigeria, noting that the hospital was the third of its kind in Nigeria.

Represented by the Minister of State, Education, Chief Goodluck Nana Opiah, President Buhari assured the international community that the present administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for foreign and local investors.

Dr Opiah stated that with the commissioning of Skipper Eye-Q Super Specialty hospital, the “frequency with which Nigerians travel abroad to seek eye care services with the attendant financial drain will reduce.

Also speaking, the founding partner of Skipper Eye-Q hospital, Dr Jitender Sachdeva, stated that the sighting of the world-class medical facility in Abuja was to bring the hospital’s services closer to Northern Nigeria.

He…