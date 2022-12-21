President Buhari approves substantive Rector for Edepoly | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Sani Manyahaya, as the sixth substantive rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun.

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Sola Lawal, on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that the appointment letter was signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from Nov. 21, 2022, and is for a single term of five years in line with the Federal Polytechnic Act 2019 as amended.

Manyahaya, who is the immediate past Deputy Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, attended the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, where he obtained a B.Eng. in Computer Engineering in 1994, and MSc in Telecommunications Engineering in 2008 at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a PhD in Wireless and Control Engineering in 2004, at the same institution

He joined the service of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, in 1996 and served in…