U.S African Leaders Summit : Jack-Rich Advocates Admission of Nigeria into G-20 economy group







President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belema Oil, Tein Jack-Rich has appealed for admission of Nigeria into the G-20 economic group. Jack-Rich made the appeal during the U.S-Africa Leaders Summit which was held in Washington DC. The frontline politician and philanthropist, who noted that the inclusion of Nigeria and the African Union into the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper