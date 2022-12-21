UNDP, Germany to restore peace, livelihoods in Borno | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Germany, is to restore peace and livelihoods of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) returnees in Borno State.

The Northeast stabilisation process with peace could provide hopes and the education future of children affected in the 13-year conflict.

Unveiling the peace building process, on Monday, in Mafa, Borno State, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said: “It’s an honour that we are here in your hometown, Mafa, which was destroyed in 2015 by non-state actors.

“Coming from Europe, one can hardly imagine what it means if the whole town is not only destroyed, but people had to flee, even as lives have been lost.”

Baerbock added that parents of children were also killed in the over a decade conflict in the state.

According to her, the UNDP regional stabilisation facility can work together with the United Nations (UN) and Germany, as well as with the European Union (EU) to ensure peace and…