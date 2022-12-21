Your certificates not meal tickets, El-Rufai tells corps members





Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has advised the 2022 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members deployed to the state by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to consider their certificates as meal tickets. He, therefore, charged them to key into the entrepreneurial programme of the scheme as their certificates are no longer meal tickets. El-Rufai, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper