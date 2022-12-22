6 died, 2 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when six persons lost their lives in a road crash that happened in Dinki village in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Yusuf Abdullahi, the Bauchi Sector Commander of, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), disclosed this in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The FRSC boss said that two other people were seriously injured in the crash.

He said that the accident, which involved one commercial Peugeot pick-up vehicle, happened around 10:30 a.m.

According to him, it took the personnel of the corps barely one hour to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

The sector commander, who attributed the cause of the crash to loss of control, gave the name of the driver simply as Ali.

“Eight people were involved in the fatal road crash and six of them lost their lives on the spot while two others were seriously injured with bruises and fractures,” he said.

Abdullahi also stated that the injured person and the deceased were taken to the…