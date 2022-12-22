Ayade declares zero tolerance to Gender-based violence, commits to VAPP law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has declared zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

Ayade said his administration was committed to ending all forms of SGBV and implementing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Laws.

The Governor stated this in his forward contained in a document tagged Multi-sectoral Costed Action Plan for Effective Implementation of Cross River State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law (2023-2027).

The document which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday was presented to the Governor by the leader of the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi at the state government house, Calabar.

The governor observed that the Multi-sectoral Costed Action Plan is a significant process that underlines the commitment of the Cross River State Government towards the implementation of the State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law and other…