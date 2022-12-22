Delta has no problem with Brume over sports festival, says official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Long jumper, Ese Brume’s failure to attend the Delta 2022 National Sports Festival will not in any way affect her relationship with Delta State government, an official of the State Sports Commission has said.

Brume, who was the poster girl for the 21st edition of the Games, did not show up at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, throughout the duration of the competition, fuelling speculations that she shunned the festival because Delta State did not host her after Oregon 2022 World Championships, where she got a silver medal and the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.

Brume was earlier listed to compete for Team Delta in long jump and the relays at the Sports Festival.

A Delta Sports Commission official revealed in a chat with The Guardian, yesterday, that Brume’s absence at the sports festival had nothing to do with the state’s inability to host her after Oregon 2022 and Commonwealth Games.

“We don’t have any problem with Ese Brume,” the official said….