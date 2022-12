The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), yesterday, called for an end to killing of indigenes of Eha-Amufu, in Enugu State, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, noting that security agencies are sabotaging Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s efforts.

