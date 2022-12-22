GLG Communications shines at LaPRIGA awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leading public relations and reputation management firm, GLG Communications, has been announced the winner of the “Best Innovation In PR” at the prestigious LaPRIGA awards. The agency was honoured for its trailblazing work on the “PR Power List”, which spotlights PR professionals who have exemplified effective leadership and made significant contributions to the PR industry in Nigeria.

GLG Communications was also a finalist nominee for the Agency of the Year Award. In addition, its Managing Partner, Omawumi Ogbe, was also one of three finalists nominated for LaPRIGA’s highest award, “PR Practitioner of the Year”, which was won by Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM.

Released in partnership with The Guardian Nigeria, the PR Power List was a first-of-its-kind definitive list honouring the top 50 most outstanding PR professionals in Nigeria to mark World PR Day, celebrated annually on July 16 worldwide.

“To be recognised for Best Innovation in PR by…