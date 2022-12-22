Igue Festival's billboard debuts in Port-Harcourt







The resolute quest by the Indigenous People of the United Kingdom of Great Benin Empire for the restoration, unification and industrialisation of the British truncated United Kingdom of Great Benin Empire (UKGBE), has received a remarkable boost by the erection of a colossal, conspicuous billboard at a strategic position in Port-Harcourt City, the capital of Rivers State.

Source: Guardian Newspaper